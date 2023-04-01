Sunil Grover wants to work in a television show

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover has expressed his desire to work in a television show. Sunil said, “Television is a huge medium, and I’m everything because of it. I’m really willing to do something on television, and if something interesting is offered then I would definitely do it.”

On the professional front, Sunil will next be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. He is currently promoting his web show titled United Kacche. A light-hearted dramedy starring Sunil Grover, United Kacche also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit, and Neelu Kohli in pivotal roles. It is produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, and will premiere on ZEE5 Global on March 31.