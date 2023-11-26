Heart’s wish: Nehha Pendse to showcase her range as an actress

Actress Nehha Pendse, who is known for her work in May I come in Madam, Devdas, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, among others, has revealed her eagerness to explore uncharted territories in her acting career.
Acknowledging that her capabilities in delivering emotions beyond humour have yet to be fully discovered, Nehha expressed a desire to showcase a broader range as an actor.
She shared, “While I have been fortunate to make people laugh, I am eager to delve into the realm of deep and nuanced emotions. There’s so much more to me as an actor, and I believe there are layers of performances that I can bring to the audience,” she added.
Known for her versatility, Nehha has captivated audiences with her talent. She is loved for her role as Madam Sanjana in the sitcom May I come in Madam, and her chemistry with Sandip Anand and Sapna Sikarwar have got the viewers hooked to the new episodes of the shows.
May I Come in Madam airs on Star Bharat.
