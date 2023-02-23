Helen Mirren compares former Israeli PM Golda Meir to Queen Elizabeth I.

Hollywood star Helen Mirren likens playing Golda Meir to portraying Queen Elizabeth I.
The Oscar-winning actress takes on the role of the former Israeli Prime Minister in Golda and compared the politician’s ‘maternal’ instinct to that of the Tudor monarch, who she played in the 2005 TV miniseries Elizabeth I. “(Golda) was extraordinarily brave and her commitment to Israel was total. It was a bit like playing Elizabeth the first of England, in the sense (of) her commitment to her country and to her nation,” Helen, 77, told The Hollywood Reporter at the Berlin International Film Festival. —IANS
