Hemal Dev calls TV more demanding than OTT

Hemal Dev says playing the role of Kalyani in Vidrohi has been an emotionally taxing job. This is her first TV show. Before this, the actor has done films and web shows. “Doing a TV show is the most demanding of it all. We don’t have the luxury of time or preparation. But I love how TV keeps you on your toes,” she says. The actor agrees it is definitely challenging to deliver the dialogues in chaste Hindi.”

She adds, “The language is not colloquial. We don’t speak like that anymore, so the challenge is even more. It shouldn’t sound like I’m just saying something. Historical shows like this definitely take you to a different world and yes they do provide a lot of knowledge about the topic, which is a beautiful thing. They let you dive into a world that used to exist, so it is fun to be a part of something that is completely created from a scratch. Bakshi Jagbandhu’s story needed to be told and it feels amazing to be a part of a journey that acquaints us with the life of an unsung hero.”