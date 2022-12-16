Henry Cavill will not return as Superman

Hollywood star Henry Cavill, who is popularly known for his role as Superman, will not be wearing the cape again. On December 15, the actor took to his Instagram handle and released an official statement, announcing that he had a word with the filmmaker James Gunn and British film producer Peter Safran and had come to a decision not to return to the DC universe.

Sharing the note with his fans, Henry wrote, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

He further wrote, “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.” James Gunn shared a few tweets saying, “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects.”