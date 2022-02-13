Squid Game Heo Sung Tae tests positive for Covid-19

South Korean actor Heo Sung Tae, who rose to global fame with the series Squid Game, has been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Owing to the same, the actor’s scheduled plans have reportedly been cancelled. Heo’s agency Hanahreum Company released a statement on February 11 informing about the actor’s diagnosis. The statement read, “On Thursday, after Heo was in contact with someone who was confirmed with the virus, he took a test which came out positive. He took a PCR test and tested positive.”

The note further informed that Heo has completed the second dose of his Covid-19 vaccine, and he was going to get his third dose soon. He has no major symptoms as of now and will observe quarantine until tested negative.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Squid Game will be released in theatres in the US as the show received four nominations for this year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.