Rajeev Kumar says his film Rakaans is the first truly feminist Punjabi film

What’s a male privilege, Rajeev Kumar understood it during his theatre days at Panjab University. While he enjoyed it all— his life, being the elder son and how it pans out across society was what he learnt in the due course.

Finding the love of his life, Jeetu, who was also active in theatre, further helped the cause. “How men and women are living in two different worlds is what I got to know only when I was a student of the Department of Indian Theatre. Meeting Jeetu helped me gain better perspective,” says Rajeev, at the launch of his latest film.

Changing oneself or the society isn’t easy, he admits, adding, “But it’s equally significant to be aware!”

A multiple narrative, called Rakaans, the film has women at the heart of it. Calling it a first truly feminist Punjabi film, the story revolves around four female characters and the ups and downs in their lives. One is a truck driver, who takes to the profession after her husband lands in jail, a television journalist, who is unwilling to come to Punjab, a university student working for the rights of widows and an NRI scholar researching the polluted waters of Punjab.

“The storyline of the movie is based in both rural and urban Punjab and touches upon the most sensitive topics of female subjugation and exploitation in the otherwise economically rich state,” says Rajeev, who is from Jagraon, Punjab. While he has touched many social subjects like illegal immigration, plight of Dalit Sikhs, bonded labourers, it is the first time that he is making a women-centric film. “Unfortunately women haven’t gotten their due in Punjabi cinema. Even if there are author-backed characters, most of them are rather stereotypical.”

The National Film Award recipient for Nabar in 2013, he returned the award, symbolically during the farmers’ protests. Punjabi cinema is growing leaps and bounds, but Rajeev still isn’t content. “Today hundreds of Punjabi films are ready, two releasing almost every week or so. While some have taken to experimental cinema, more or less it’s the same actors, doing the usual stuff.”

The National Award having cemented his credibility as a maker, Rajeev insists, “One gets backing for clichéd projects but Punjabi cinema today isn’t the representation of our entire society.”

He loves to make films that talk of real issues that the state is facing. Travelling with his cinema, he insists, “While entertaining cinema may give a few laughs and easy on you, it’s engaging cinema that expects emotional investment on the viewers’ part and is a significant aspect of social fabric,” says the director of Mainu Pyar Kardie Parjaat Kudiye, Siri, Dushman, Jionde Aan, Chamm, Saavi: A Bonded Bride, 47 to 84: Hun Main Kisnu Watan Kahunga, and Aatu Khoji.

Rakaans is produced by debutant producer from the UK, Hardeep Singh and the background music will be given by Ravi Sheen. The shooting shall be carried out in and around Ludhiana.

In addition, the film will also be shot in England. Hardeep says, ``I have always wanted to give back to my home state of Punjab in some form and what better way than to work in the field of filmmaking? And the issue that we have chosen is also very close to my heart. There is no film that I know of which has been made on this subject and what better way that for me to be a part of the project to bring this subject alive.’’