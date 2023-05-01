 Here are top five films & shows based on the theme of illegal immigrants : The Tribune India

Here are top five films & shows based on the theme of illegal immigrants


The stories of illegal immigrants are diverse, often inspiring, and serve as a rich source of storytelling. They expose the true side of a foreign land and shed light on the challenges and triumphs of those who have had to navigate the difficult journey of entering a country without legal status. Here’s a look at five films and shows based on the theme of illegal immigrants.

Being hopeful
United Kacche (ZEE5)

United Kacche on ZEE5 follows Sunil Grover’s character, Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill, a Punjabi who dreams of a better life in another country. His forefathers, like him, yearned for a better life abroad and passed on that hope to him. Tango gets a tourist visa to the UK and immediately leaves without making too many preparations for his future. However, his visa expires soon, making him an illegal immigrant and launching him into the actual challenge of life abroad.

First-generation immigrants
Namesake (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Namesake on Disney Plus Hotstar is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jhumpa Lahiri’s debut novel by the same title. It depicts the struggles of Ashoke and Ashima Ganguli, first-generation immigrants from West Bengal to the United States, and their American-born children, Gogol and Sonia. It also reveals the trials and tribulations of first-generation immigrants in accepting the contemporary perspective of their American-born children.

Hard times
Pagglait (Netflix)

Pagglait on Netflix revolves around the film’s protagonist, Sandhya, who has a brother-in-law named Alok, an undocumented immigrant from Bangladesh, who has a hard time getting a job because of his status. The film shows the discrimination and harsh conditions that illegal immigrants have to endure, as well as the lack of basic rights for them.

Real take
Shikara (Amazon Prime Video)

Shikara on Amazon Prime Video is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film highlights the issue of illegal immigration through Salim, a young man who comes to Kashmir illegally from Pakistan. His character adds a layer of empathy to the film and reminds that behind the term ‘illegal immigrant, are real people with stories and struggles, which deserve to be heard and understood.

Powerful commentary
City of Dreams (Disney+Hotstar)

City of Dreams on Disney+ highlights the issue of illegal immigration through an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant who works as a maid for one of the main characters. It depicts how illegal immigrants are often exploited by employers and politicians for their own gain, and provides a peep into the various social, economic and political factors that contribute to it. 

