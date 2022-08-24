Stars dazzle at the red carpet of Zee Rishtey Awards' nomination party

Having entertained the audience throughout 2022, it’s that time of the year once again when Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of countless actors, directors, producers, creative teams, and technicians who work round the clock to keep everyone entertained with the celebration of Zee Rishtey Awards.

Aishwarya Khare & Rohit Suchanti

The function was kick-started with a star-studded nomination party, which saw top TV celebrities on the red carpet. Several celebrities, including Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, ManitJoura, Anjum Fakih, Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Shagun Pandey, Ashi Singh, Krishna Kaul, MugdhaChaphekar, Rehyna Pandit, Kamya Punjabi and Rajniesh Duggall turned heads at the party.

Aashish Bhardwaj & Debattama Saha

Shabir Ahluwalia

Reyhna Pandit

Jay Bhanushali & Kamya Punjabi