Stars dazzle at the red carpet of Zee Rishtey Awards' nomination party

Having entertained the audience throughout 2022, it’s that time of the year once again when Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of countless actors, directors, producers, creative teams, and technicians who work round the clock to keep everyone entertained with the celebration of Zee Rishtey Awards.
The function was kick-started with a star-studded nomination party, which saw top TV celebrities on the red carpet. Several celebrities, including Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy, Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, ManitJoura, Anjum Fakih, Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Shagun Pandey, Ashi Singh, Krishna Kaul, MugdhaChaphekar, Rehyna Pandit, Kamya Punjabi and Rajniesh Duggall turned heads at the party.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...