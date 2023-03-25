As pregnancy is a common sequence in all daily soaps, television actresses frequently get the opportunity to carry a baby bump on screen. However, here’s a list of actresses who are currently pregnant in real life. Let’s meet these moms-to-be.

Dealing with trolls

Dipika Kakkar

Dipika Kakkar announced her pregnancy in January 2023 via social media post. She married her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018. She posts videos to document her journey. She even retaliated against trolls who were calling her pregnancy a hoax.

No announcement

Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta is best known for her role in Drishyam. However, she is currently making headlines for her pregnancy announcement. The actress was spotted at Mumbai international airport. The couple has yet to make an official announcement about it.

Not fasting

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan married choreographer Zaid Darbar. The couple announced in December 2022 that they would be expecting their first child this year. The actress recently stated that she would not be fasting during Ramadan.

Busting myths

Neha Marda

Actress Neha Marda got pregnant after 10 years of marriage with businessman Ayushman Agarwal. The Balika Vadhu actress announced her pregnancy on social media. She posted an Instagram video to bust myths about pregnancy.

Eagerly waiting

Sana Khan

Sana Khan, a former actress, announced her pregnancy in a recent video. Her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad, revealed that the baby is due in June this year. It’s the couple’s first child together. The Bigg Boss star retired from the industry after marrying Anas in 2020.