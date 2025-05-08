DT
Here's a look at some films based on Indo-Pak conflicts

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:47 AM May 08, 2025 IST
Bollywood has a fascination for stories based on the Indo-Pak conflict. Right from the Battle of Longewala to Kargil to Uri surgical strike, everything that had happened between the two countries in the past has found its way to the silver screen. Here are a few memorable ones…

Border (1997): Directed by JP Dutta, Border is based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It showcases the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers facing Pakistani forces in the Rajasthan desert.

LOC Kargil (2003): Another JP Dutta directorial, the film chronicles the Kargil War of 1999, focusing on the Indian Army’s efforts to retake the territory from Pakistani forces.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019): This action film portrays India’s retaliatory strike against terrorist camps in Pakistan, following the 2016 Uri attack.

Raazi (2018): This espionage thriller follows an Indian woman who goes undercover in Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, highlighting the sacrifices of intelligence operatives.

Shershaah (2021): This biographical war film portrays the story of Captain Vikram Batra, the hero of Kargil War, and showcases his bravery and sacrifice.

Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021): This one is a war drama based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, highlighting the true story of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who rebuilt a bombed airstrip with the help of 300 village women.

Gadar 2 (2022): This film, a sequel to the 2001 hit, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, focusing on the love story of a Hindu man and a Pakistani woman.

Sky Force (2025): This is a war drama based on India’s first airstrike during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan, the film showcases the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots in a high-stakes mission.

