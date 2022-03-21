Here's how Bosco Martis used live locations for his next

As we inch closer to the release date of Rocket Gang, there is anticipation around the Bosco Martis’ directorial debut. From its genre-defining subject to featuring the new-age talent, the dance-fantasy-comedy drama promises to be the biggest must-watch family film of the year.

Slated to release on May 6, Rocket Gang features former participants and winners of Zee TV’s Dance India Dance, along with new-age stars Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta. While there are many things to look forward to, we hear the locations of the project play a crucial role in the narrative.

A source says, “Rocket Gang features Mumbai and Konkan in the most beautiful light. Bosco Martis has shot the film against the picturesque backdrop of these cities to bring out a new flavour to it. The entire film is beaming with the energies of these two cities. Bosco has beautifully captured their beats. The DID set plays a pivotal role, owing to the central theme of the drama.”