Here's how Krishna Kaul's dream of dancing with Bharati Singh came true

Zee TV recently hosted a special episode of Naach, Gaana, Hungama and Talent. While all the actors were seen showcasing their hidden talent during the special episode, Krishna Kaul’s dream also came true that evening. The actor put up a mesmerising performance on Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Aa Zara with his co-star, Tina, and after the act, Jay asked Krishna to recreate the lifts he did with special judge Bharti Singh. While he pulled off all the lifts with Bharti flawlessly, it was his honest confession that left everyone stunned.

Krishna Kaul mentioned, “I have seen Bharti performing since I was a teenager and have imagined and manifested dancing with her on stage so many times. Today, that dream came true because I finally got the chance to dance with Bharti and I am really happy about it.”

Bharti Singh shared, “I really want my husband Harsh to watch this episode, so that he knows how beautiful his wife is.”