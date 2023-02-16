Here's how Namik Paul became an actor

Zee TV recently launched the show, Lag Ja Gale. Set in Delhi, it follows the journey of Shiv (Namik Paul) and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta).

Namik Paul says, “I guess leaving the job and opting for modelling and theatre was a turning point in my life. Soon I got a big break in popular show Qubool Hai and shifted to Mumbai. My interest in just wanting to be on television turned into my passion.”