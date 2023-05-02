Here’s how Riya Sharma takes care of her skin during outdoor shoots

Actors are often seen shooting outdoors for long hours in the heat and extreme conditions. Staying hydrated is crucial to ensure they give their best performance on screen. Riya Sharma (who plays the character of Tara) in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se makes health a priority during these intensive outdoor schedules.

Riya, who plays the character of Tara, says, “Summer in Mumbai is humid and terribly hot, so I make it a point to have certain essentials by my side at all times. Recently, when we were filming a sequence for the show, we had to face harsh temperature. During such times, I ensure to drink a lot of water, juices, and other beverages to stay hydrated. Fruits and coconut water are my best friends in the summer, as they help me stay energised.”

She adds, “I try to start my day early and pack in as much work in the morning, to avoid the hot summer sun that takes over. I always apply sunscreen on me and try to keep my skin fresh using basic ingredients available at home. These simple tricks help me put my best foot forward.”