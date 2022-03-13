Here's why Akshay Kumar’s next is called Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar’s new thriller comedy Bachchan Pandey has everyone at the edge of their seats. Playing the titular character, Akshay looks as threatening as the film looks interesting.

While there have been speculations around the film and Akshay Kumar’s character, which is also the film’s title. The actor finally revealed the reason behind the film’s name on The Kapil Sharma Show when he graced the stage with his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and director Farhad Samji.

During the shoot of this special episode, which will air tonight, host Kapil Sharma was seen joking about the film’s title that comes from the surnames of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and Chunkey Pandey. Talking about how his film was christened Bachchan Pandey, Akshay said, “I did a film called Tashan where I played a character named Bachchan Pandey. I really liked playing that character and Sajid (Nadiadwala) also really liked it so we thought of naming the film Bachchan Pandey.”