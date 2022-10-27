Here's why Amit Sadh changed his Instagram name to Kabir Sawant

Amit Sadh is back with the highly anticipated Season 2 of Breathe: Into the Shadows after giving us two compelling seasons of the show. The new Breathe teaser has created a storm on social media. Sadh is excited and now looking forward to the trailer launch of the thriller which will take place today (October 27). Gearing up for the release, the actor changed his Instagram name to his character’s name Kabir Sawant. Sadh’s changed name has created intrigue.
The third installment of Breathe drops on November 9, on Prime Video.
