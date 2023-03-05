Here’s why Fahmaan Khan was not present at Sumbul Touqeer’s house-warming party

Bigg Boss 16-fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan recently bought her own house in Mumbai and to celebrate that, she threw a house-warming party. While many Bigg Boss contestants and industry friends attended the party, including Shiv Thakare, Pranali Rathod, Mayuri Deshmukh and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, her best friend Fahmaan Khan gave it a miss. It created a lot of buzz as to why he was not invited. However, Fahmaan issued a clarification.

Fahmaan on his Instagram stories posted that he was working. He wrote, “Sumbul had invited me to the party but since I was working till 2 am, I could not be a part of it. I will meet her soon.” The actor even congratulated Sumbul on achieving a big milestone in life. They are together known as Arylie, as they played the characters of Aryan and Imlie, in the show, respectively.