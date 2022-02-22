Here’s why Prateik Chaudhary is happy to be a part of ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’

Prateik Chaudhary is enjoying his journey as Ashwin Awaasthi in Sindoor Ki Keemat. The actor is happy to be collaborating with director Atif Khan for the show. “It is amazing, to be honest, I feel blessed and grateful working with him because I know Atif sir is one of the finest directors in the industry right now. I have seen his work, and he is really amazing,” he says.

Prateik is both a director’s actor and sometimes also shares his own inputs. He adds, “I also like to do my own thing but if a particular director has some particular vision about the character which I am playing, I really like to do it according to his vision and guidance.”

Along with Atif Khan, Prateik is also fond of Anurag Kashyap. He dreams of working with the latter sometime in the future. “A director is the captain of the ship because he’s the one who handles everything...,” he says.