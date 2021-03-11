Here’s why Sunidee changed her name!

Actress Sunidhi Chauhan changed her name to Sunidee Chauhan last year to avoid all kinds of confusion with her namesake, eminent singer Sunidhi Chauhan.
Since then, all those calls that were mis-directed to her have gone down, thankfully. The actress says that her parents named her after the singer without realising that their daughter would join showbiz too.
She says, “I changed my name last year after my show Vighnaharta Ganesha ended.” The actor adds, “She is such a big celebrity and I have just started my career. So, obviously whenever people hear Sunidhi Chauhan, they will think of her. ”
