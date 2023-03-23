Hiba Nawab on Woh Toh Hai Albela completing 300 episodes

Hiba Nawab has been associated with the television industry since she was very young. She is currently playing Sayuri in the Star Bharat television show Woh Toh Hai Albela, which reached the milestone of 300 episodes. Hiba shared how her character, Sayuri, had developed during the course of the show.

She said, “I’ve seen Sayuri’s personality change and develop in a way that makes me feel a great connection with her. After getting married, her life changes as she is welcomed into a new family. She was initially quiet and reserved, but after becoming a mother, she has developed resilience and strength.” She added, “Motherhood is a lovely aspect of a woman, and I feel amazing to be portraying such a personality. I’m in awe of how far the show has progressed, as we’ve surpassed the 300-episode mark. I hope for more such milestones.”