High on fashion

Mona

Confident and colourful was the vibe as Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, designer Siddhartha Bansal and rapper Mellow D got together for a night high on glamour in Chandigarh on Friday. Sonam turned muse for Siddhartha, a Delhi boy who trained to be a designer at Niift, Mohali.

While for Siddhartha, fashion comes naturally—his mother a self-taught artist, and his colourful vibe growing up; green pants and red shirt, which he donned with confidence; Sonam admitted to being new to the ramp and slowly enjoying the process. Finding inspiration in India—its mythology and vibrant culture, Siddhartha is aiming at timeless couture pieces. “If one thing the pandemic has driven home, it is to opt for sustainable practices. Also, India has always been into sustainability—the sarees that have been passed on from generation to generation are a simple proof of it,” he says. His colourful, vibrant designs fit well on the flamboyant Ranveer Singh. The Bajirao Mastani actor recently donned the ice-cream stripe co-ord set by Siddhartha.

Leading lady

Siddhartha paired up with Sonam Bajwa for Lakme Fashion Week 2022 earlier. “I love his designs and in fact before wearing it for the Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, I hadn’t seen the outfit despite the temptation to do so,” shares Sonam, who has established herself as the leading lady of Pollywood. “I have got so much love from Punjab,” says Sonam, who will next be seen in Sher Bagga, opposite Ammy Virk, which is releasing on June 10. While Sonam is open to OTT and Hindi films, she is quite content with Punjabi projects coming her way.

Joining them is rapper Mellow D, who is basically from Karnal and started writing from his school days. A rather soft name for the rap world, he says, “Yes there is street rap that talks of real life and challenges, but Mellow D works for me.” The rapper has lived in Chandigarh for an extended period with Diljit Dosanjh. “I love Chandigarh and its easy-breezy vibe,” says the independent artiste, who has been part of Hindi films like Roohi, Dasvi and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.