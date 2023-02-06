High on suspense and thrill, this week marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. With the premier of much awaited Season 4 of YOU, here are the other top OTT releases to watch this week on web.

February 9 YOU Season 4 on Netflix

The acclaimed suspense series YOU is back with its fourth season, which will be released in two parts. While part one will premiere on February 9, part two will release on March 9. After fleeing his messy life in California, Joe (Penn Badgley) adopts a new identity. Now, he is a professor in London named Jonathan Moore. However, he soon finds himself in the role of a reluctant detective.

February 10 Farzi on Prime Video

Helmed by Raj and DK, this star-studded show marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi. Spanning eight episodes, the show is a fast-paced, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour, stitched around a street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race and the law enforcement where losing is not an option.

February 10 The Luminaries on Lionsgate Play

This award-winning limited series is an adventure mystery set in the midst of New Zealand’s 1860’s gold rush period. It follows the journey of Anna Wetherell, a sex worker, who is accused of murder. She arrives in New Zealand from London to start a new life. Starring Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel, the show is full of twists and turns, with the truth finally coming out in the series finale.

February 10 Your Place Or Mine on Netflix

The film is about two best friends - Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher), who ate total opposites. She craves routine and he thrives on change. When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

February 10 Somebody I Used To Know on Prime Video

This film revolves around TV producer Ally (Alison Brie), who faces a major professional setback, which sends her running to her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis) and starts to question everything about the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married.