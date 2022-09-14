Himesh Patel shines in black

ANI

First is always special. Cambridgeshire-born Indian-origin actor Himesh Patel, who made it to the shortlist of nominees for the Emmy Awards for the first time ever, was all smiles before heading to the ceremony on Tuesday. For his Emmys look, Patel sported a patterned suit jacket with a black shirt and black pants. Patel was nominated in the Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie category for his performance in HBO’s Station Eleven. He plays the role of Jeevan Chaudhary in the show.