Hina Khan embraces inner strength as Sher Khan

IANS

Christened as Sher Khan, the celebrated finalist of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8, actress Hina Khan has opened up about the tag, saying how flattering it was, and it really changed her world.

Hina has made a comeback as a challenger in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. The action maestro and host of the show Rohit Shetty continues to test the courage of daredevil contestants with never-seen-before stunts in the wilderness of Cape Town, South Africa.

The fearless challenger Hina shared her experience on returning to the show. She said, “I’ve become more adventurous in every sense, not just in facing physical trials but also in embracing the unpredictability of life itself. I’ve learned to welcome new challenges, both in the real world and on the reel, with open arms.”

“This newfound sense of fearlessness has opened up a world of opportunities and adventures that I once hesitated a little to explore. More than anything, this journey has been a catalyst for personal growth. This show was a life-changing experience that transformed me from the inside out. It’s a testament to the power of pushing boundaries, facing fears head-on, and emerging on the other side as a stronger, more confident individual,” shared Hina.

Earlier, actress Divyanka Tripathi had entered the show as a challenger. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 airs on Colors.