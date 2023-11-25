Hip-hop sensation

Hip-hop duo Calm (Siddhant Sharma) and Encore ABJ (Abhijay Negi), together known as Seedhe Maut, who have made it big out of the Delhi hip-hop underground scene, will be seen as this week’s guest on MTV Hustle 03 Represent.

In a fierce desi hip-hop competition, Seedhe Maut has risen to become an icon for raw talent. Crossing borders with their sounds, they have received immense appreciation for their banging verses, hard flows, slapping bars and swift raps.