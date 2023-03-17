AR Rahman feels wrong films sent for the Oscars from India

During a recent conversation with musician L Subramaniam for his YouTube channel, musician AR Rahman shared his views on the Oscars. Rahman said, “Sometimes, I see that our movies go till the Oscars…But they don’t get it. I believe wrong movies are being sent for the Oscars. We have to be in another person’s shoes. I have to be in a Westerner’s shoes to see what’s happening here. I have to be in my shoes to see what they are doing.”

In what made him do things differently with respect to music, he explained, “I came in the transitional period of technological change. It gave me a lot of time to experiment and fail. Nobody knew my failure, they only saw my success because it all happened inside the studio. We kept coming back again and doing it. So, the freedom I got because of having a home studio gave me the freedom to experiment a lot… Of course, we all need to get money, but beyond that I had passion. I mean the West is doing it, and why can’t we? When we listen to their music, why can’t they listen to our music? I kept asking that and that ‘why’ became better production, better quality, better distribution, and mastering… That still drives me.” — TMS