HIT 2 in Hindi now

Adivi Sesh is back after the success of Major. Ace director SS Rajamouli, who introduced Indian cinema to the world, also attended the pre-release event for his upcoming film HIT 2 or HIT: The Second Case.

During the pre-release event, the Major actor dropped a hint that HIT 2 would be released across India. He said, “After watching the film, I felt so confident that I asked Nani for a Hindi release. I wished this riveting film was an Indian production. We will announce the Hindi release date in a few days.”

SS Rajamouli said, “I want Nani, Prashanti and Sailesh to carry on the HIT franchise. And I have a suggestion for the HIT team—please release the HIT series in the same season every year, whether it’s the same date or the same month. The audience should have the impression that this season belongs to HIT.”

The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu is all set to hit the screens today.