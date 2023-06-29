Holding mirror to society

ZEE5 recently announced the multi-starrer Telugu sitcom Maya Bazaar for Sale in association with Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. It is a light-hearted drama that revolves around several families in a premium gated community.

Set to premiere on July 14, the family drama is scripted and directed by Gautami Challagulla and produced by Rajeev Ranjan.

Producer Rajeev Ranjan says, “Maya Bazaar For Sale explores the non-alignment of happiness in life and societal expectations. Meiyang, Naresh, Eesha, and others have done commendable work in portraying the characters as they were intended to be. The series is a pioneering Telugu OTT that entices and intrigues people to visit a weird but familiar world. The audience will surely love to experience this novel content.”

Director Gautami Challagulla says, “We wanted to hold up a mirror to people so they could see that life’s tragedies don’t discriminate. It felt essential to expose the audience to newer ways of life through these characters. I am grateful for the unceasing support of the cast and crew.”