Hollywood star Brendan Fraser almost died on the sets of The Mummy in 1999. The Oscar-tipped The Whale actor, 54, said he was ‘choked out’ when a rope stunt went wrong and said it was ‘nearly’ the end of his life.

He recently said on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’: “Well, I was choked out accidentally. I was standing on my toes with the rope around my neck. The guy holding the rope above me pulled it up a little higher and I was stuck on my toes — I had nowhere to go but down. And so he was pulling up and I was going down. And then the next thing I knew my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways, there was gravel in my teeth and everyone was really quiet.” Fraser, who has sons Griffin, 20, Holden, 18, and Leland, 16, with his ex-wife Afton Smith, added that he heard the stunt boss say when he came around: “Congratulations, you’re in the club - the same thing happened to Mel Gibson on Braveheart.”

Brendan had replied: “Thanks, I think?! I wanna go home.” —IANS