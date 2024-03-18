 How to get into Ivy-League universities? : The Tribune India

  How to get into Ivy-League universities?

Embarking on the path to an Ivy League college demands an early start, even as early as 9th grade, coupled with exceptional consistency in academic performance.

IANS

New Delhi, March 18

The allure of Ivy League institutions is undeniable. Renowned for academic excellence, rich traditions, and influential alumni networks, these universities are in the upper echelons of higher education.

Therefore, gaining admission to one of these prestigious establishments is a challenging journey that demands meticulous research and planning to demonstrate your exceptional achievements, all within a compelling application.

Members of Ivy League schools are Brown University, Columbia University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Princeton University, Yale University, University of Pennsylvania and Cornell University.

What do Ivy-League universities look for in a student?

Ivy-League establishments consider far more than academic excellence; they look for a soul that beats with purpose and a mind overflowing with potential. These institutions scout for students who bring a unique value to both the heritage of the college and the broader community around it. They seek brilliant minds who dream of making a tangible change, be it embarking on noble endeavours or solving real problems that can create a scalable impact. Whether it is the drive to alleviate economies or pioneer ground-breaking technological innovations, these colleges crave impact-driven humans who work beyond personal benefits and are destined to redefine the future.

Six key elements to excel in the application process:

Academic Excellence: Embarking on the path to an Ivy League college demands an early start, even as early as 9th grade, coupled with exceptional consistency in academic performance and attaining the highest grade possible. Academic potential serves as the foundation of an applicant, where good grades are a requirement but not the sole defining factor.

Diversify Your Skill Set: Your application journey is accelerated by additional certifications or projects as they exhibit your ability to embrace new subjects and acquire diverse skills, moving beyond conventional learning. For example, if your goal is to pursue a degree in the field of data science, you could consider pursuing a relevant project demonstrating your interest in that field and gain a head start for your degree. This extra layer of knowledge enriches your profile and signifies the immense value you bring, serving as an example of your proactive approach towards academic brilliance.

Talents Beyond Academics: Enriching your portfolio extends beyond academics, as these institutions value a diverse extracurricular mix. Actively engaging in drama clubs, sports, arts, community service and summer schools highlights your multifaceted talents growing up. Moreover, progressing consistently in these activities, from local to national levels, reflects your commitment to growth — a trait that amplifies your profile for an Ivy League institution.

Demonstrate Your Analytical Proficiency: Scoring high on standardised tests like SAT, ACT, or advanced placement exams is pivotal in Ivy League admissions because they assess your problem-solving abilities and critical thinking. It also shows your potential to handle the academic rigour of university-level subjects.

Highlight the Personal Journey: Crafting compelling application essays extends beyond recounting experiences; it is about depicting the significant growth you have experienced in recent years while navigating the application process for an Ivy League institution. Your narrative must resonate with authenticity, relaying about your character and the trajectory of your aspirations to the admissions committees.

Thoughtful Endorsement: Strong recommendations are crucial in your application journey. Opting for professionals or professors as recommenders is better because their validation of your abilities holds significant weight. They offer an in-depth and holistic evaluation of your profile. These letters also depict the level of impact you could make during your study years and further in life.

