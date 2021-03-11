Hrishikesh Pandey all praise for Boman Irani

Known for his role in popular TV shows, Hrishikesh Pandey now shares screens with Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani in movie Runway 34. Speaking about his experience of working with Boman Irani, Pandey says, “It was lovely working with him. He made us so comfortable on the sets. I remember telling him that he is very nice and kind despite being so successful, he responded saying the same thing for me. And there’s no way I can compare myself with him.”
He adds, “Boman sir’s is a great actor. I have liked all his movies. 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. are definitely my all-time favourites. Recently, I watched Jolly LLB and loved him in the film. Off camera we had great chatting sessions where we discussed about life and other stuff. Apart from being a good actor we all know he is a very good photographer. He has also clicked few pictures of mine and that came out brilliantly.”
