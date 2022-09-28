Hrithik Roshan to play Dev in Brahmastra 2?

Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines ever since his name cropped up as one of the potential actors to essay the role of Dev in Brahmastra Part 2.

Now, Hrithik dropped a hint about being a part of Brahmastra 2 and also Ramayan. When asked if he is a part of the two films, Hrithik said, “After Vikram Vedha, I will resume Fighter and then there is potential for the other films you mentioned.”—TMS

#hrithik roshan