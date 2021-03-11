What prompted you to take up this project?

When a project like this falls in your lap, you don’t need any convincing. I am an ardent fan of Batman. Being chosen for this is miraculous!

How did the director Mantra Mugdh help you in this audio series?

He is a genius. We both worked in sync. I am also someone who is like water; I adapt to things easily.

How is giving voice in a podcast different from dubbing for a character in a show?

In India, as most of the films’ sounds are synced, we hardly dub now. A person like me doesn’t want to go to a dubbing studio, but this podcast was a different experience as you are actually creating a character through your voice. Though extremely challenging, it was a fulfilling journey.

What do you think is the future of podcasts in India?

I was not a fan of podcasts but while doing this, I have become one. Honestly, I don’t know the future of anything. It’s a huge world where anyone or anything can coexist. Podcasts all over the world are growing and that will be the trend.

The audience is eagerly waiting for Breathe 3. When is it coming out?

We have finished shooting for it. The journey was tough, as we have shot this during the pandemic. I can assure that it is a great story. The script is very engaging.

South-Indian movies are doing very well. What’s your take on them? Would you like to do one?

If I am offered films from any language, I am open to doing them. I have yet not received any offer. Also, about South Indian films doing well, I will only say these are all Indian films. There is no need for any sort of bifurcation. We have no clue which film will work at the box-office and which will not.

As an artist what gives you a high?

As an actor, to be able to do, feel, create and showcase something for your audience is the biggest high for me.

What has the pandemic taught you?

Kindness and goodness.