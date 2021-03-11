‘I am a director’s actor,’ says Tunisha Sharma

What made you accept the role of Mariam?

Alibaba- Dastaan-e-Kabul is a show like no other. Mariam isn’t just any ordinary princess. She is fierce yet caring and considerate, affluent yet discreet, protected yet brave. There was more than one reason for me to say yes to this project.

What is your favourite part about donning the look of Mariam?

As I mentioned earlier, Mariam is someone who is very strong yet sensitive. The character is very different from any of my previous roles and I am really excited to bring alive Mariam for viewers.

What are your personal takeaways from the character?

The character shows massive growth emotionally and the day she steps out of the palace, she becomes one with the crowd, trying to be their saviour in times of need.

How has the experience been shooting with the cast and crew of the show?

The experience has been simply amazing! After filming in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh, the production crew recreated the alleys and gorgeous highlands of Kabul on the sets.

Tell us about your equation with Sheezan Khan.

We share a very good equation with each other.

Will you give us some insight into your process as an actor?

I started very early in life, at the young age of 14. I have grown with every character that I have played whether on television or films.

Are there things you like to do other than acting?

I love dancing too.

How do you react when you receive a positive review about a performance?

I consider my fans as my family, and I’m really thankful to them for accepting me with open arms. Their love and support makes me work harder, and I can promise that the upcoming episodes will be exhilarating.

Describe your acting style?

I am a director’s actor.

How do you balance acting and other activities?

I have strong faith in God and my fans. I always like to take periodic breaks from work and spend time with my family which rejuvenates me.

What is your diet regimen?

I have a habit of having 3-4 glasses of warm water in the morning, after which I eat boiled eggs and fruits. I like having cereals and oatmeal for breakfast. For lunch, I prefer grilled vegetables, legumes, and green salads. For dinner, I skip rice and have dal-roti-sabzi instead.