“I am an introvert’, says Adaa Khan

Although bold and confident while in the public eye, actress Adaa Khan says that she is not someone who makes friends instantly. While the actress loves spending time with her family and close group of friends, she takes her own sweet time to get comfortable with someone new.

She says, “I am an introvert. I take time to open up. Travelling and spending time with family and friends and working of course is what makes me happy. I think we are responsible for our happiness. We know exactly what we want. That is what everyone needs to understand.”

Ask her what are the two things that perk up her mood, and she says, “Workout. It makes me really happy and, when I am shooting.”