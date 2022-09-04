'I am deeply connected to my roots,' says Superstar Singer 2 winner Mohammad Faiz

What was your first reaction when you heard your name being announced as the winner?

I was literally shivering and was not in my senses. Initially, I thought it must be a prank and they will announce some other name. But when my uncle came and lifted me, I realised it’s me. Throughout the contest my eyes were always on the trophy.

Who do you want to dedicate this trophy to?

My family, especially my sisters. My elder sister Saiba didi has been my guide and she has always prayed for my win.

When did you start liking music?

My mother tells me when I used to cry as a baby, only music could pacify me. My grandfather Ustad Shakur Khan is a disciple of Ustad Aamir Khan. I feel music is in my blood. I used to listen to my nanaji when he used to take classes. He has been a great inspiration.

Looks like Rajasthan has a special music connect as we have many musical gems from this state. Your comment.

I feel India overall is so diverse that’s why various states have different musical attractions. Right from Kashmir to Punjab every state has a unique approach towards music.

What is your dream now?

My only dream is to become a good, knowledgeable singer. I want to become a deserving singer, not a singer by fluke. I want to have my own home studio in Mumbai. That’s a dream which I will fulfil eventually.

Often fame and success can change someone overnight. How will you make sure that it doesn’t change you?

I am deeply connected to my roots and I always remember where I come from. My focus is to be a good singer.