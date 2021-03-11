Manika Mehrotra, who will be seen in Sony SAB’s Sab Satrangi, shares how her entry will make the show even more interesting

What should the audience look forward to with this show?

We are all working really hard to ensure the audience is entertained. Since my character is extremely unpredictable, we are exploring new and twisted plots for her.

How was your experience of shooting?

I am thoroughly enjoying shooting with the team; we are always having a great time on the sets as well as when we shoot at other locations.

How did you prepare for this role?

There is a stark contrast in the personalities of my character and me. Shweta is unpredictable and fickle-minded, but I would think twice before doing something.

How difficult is it to portray a negative character?

At first, I did not imagine it would be so tough to play a negative character. Shweta’s feelings are driven according to situations; she is often torn between choices and reacts according to what is her driving force at the time.

What makes Sab Satrangi different as a show?

Sab Satrangi is not your typical family drama on television. You can definitely expect something different.

How do you perceive yourself as an actor in the industry?

I am extremely fortunate as I receive a lot of appreciation for my work. While we work tirelessly, the only gratification for the hard work is the love of fans. I hope to continue entertaining them with whatever roles I play.

What were the new things you discovered about yourself as an artiste while working in this show?

Beauty is all about being strong, humane and positive.

Are you happy with the offers coming your way?

Extremely happy. I feel like the luckiest person in

the industry!