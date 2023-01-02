'I do have watch-me syndrome,' says Pranav Sachdeva

What made you switch career from law to acting?

I was always clear I wanted to take up acting professionally. I acted in my first serial for Doordarshan when I was six and I got hooked to acting.

How did your family react to the decision of you taking up acting?

When the late actor/director Ravi Basvani saw me in a play at school he told me ‘you are good, you should join the National School Of Drama’, but my father wanted me to be an advocate. But I’ve always known that he also wanted to be an actor.

How did you get the role of Anupam Kher’s son in Uunchai?

I remember Covid was peaking again and work had taken a backseat. The entertainment industry was badly hit. It was during that time I received a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office. I had auditioned in early 2021 and received a call from them almost after one year.

How was the experience of working in a Sooraj Barjatya film?

I was thrilled to know that I was shortlisted for a Sooraj Barjatya film. When I met Sooraj sir I was blown away by his humility and grace. It has been a wonderful experience.

Is Uunchai your Bollywood debut?

Yes. I have been doing professional theatre for around 14-15 years, my first camera gig was for television around a decade ago and then finally this film happened. I have grown up aspiring to be on silver screen. This was also my father’s dream too.

How was it working with Amitabh Bachchan? Any interesting incident from the sets?

The first day, I was to be in a scene with Mr Bachchan and I was so scared. The moment he walked in, there was this gust of great fragrance. His perfume is simply the best that I have ever smelled. Then on another day I had to sit right next to him for a scene. I just folded my hands, did a namaskar and didn’t dare to say anything else. Mr Bachchan broke the ice, made me comfortable. It was an honour and a blessing to be sharing screen space with the Mahanayak of Indian cinema.

What has been the most challenging role so far?

A cine-play for ZEE5 directed by Lilette Dubey. I was required to play 12 different characters in that play. This was both nerve- wrecking and gratifying.

Why do you love being an actor?

I get to be a different person every day. It keeps me interested and excited about what I do. While doing that for a living I get so much attention. Dustin Hoffman once said that all actors have the “watch me” syndrome. I feel like I do too. It gives me joy to be able to entertain and engage human beings. I feel it’s an honour.