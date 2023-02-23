‘I eat and sleep well’: Jayshree Soni, who is back on TV after four years with Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivar, talks about her role and vacation in Australia

What did you do during the past four years?
I was in Australia and have explored almost everything. It’s a great country to be in. I stayed in a caravan along with friends and had so much fun exploring the roads.
What prompted you to come back to India?
I worked in the industry from 2008 to 2018, and enjoyed it a lot. I wanted to take a break by travelling to Australia and enjoying some free time. I came back to India in 2022. I want to work now.
Did you miss acting while in Australia?
Yes, I definitely missed it after working in the industry for so long. But luckily, I used to work in Australia under a company and acted in some Hindi plays. During my stay there, I also acted in a film titled Better Man, which is the biopic of famous singer Robbie Williams. It was a very good experience.
How did you bag a role in Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivar?
Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivar is being produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh. I started my career with them. So it was an immediate yes from my side. They have welcomed me very warmly.
Tell us about your role in the show.
I am doing the role of Madhu, who loves her husband a lot. The audience loves my chemistry with Sandeep Anand, who plays my husband in the show. The feedback from fans is awesome.
You have lost a lot of weight. Tell us about your health regimen.
After I returned to India, I adopted a healthier lifestyle. So, I eat and sleep well, which is why I could cut out some extra weight within a few months.
As you are committed in a relationship, when is the wedding happening?
It will happen when the time comes. Right now, we are in a happy space.
Since you have a long-distance relationship, what advice would you like to give?
Patience and trust are the two pillars of any long-distance relationship, especially when both are in a different time zone. You need to be really understanding towards each other.
How do you de-stress?
Peaceful sleep is one important way of de-stressing. It is like meditation.
