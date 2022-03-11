Actress Puja Agarwal gets candid about work and life in general…

Tell us something about your background…

I was born and brought up in Rajasthan, the foothills of Mount Abu. I was never interested in studies, but liked sports. Interest in acting developed later.

How and when did acting happen for you?

I came to Mumbai in 2011 for my post-graduation in event management. After a month, I went to see a friend at a production house where the director was searching for the biggest fan of Katrina Kaif for a reality show. I gave the audition and got selected. That episode was a big hit. However, I chose to study further. Later, I went to the New York Film Academy in LA to study acting and then there was no looking back.

How has the family helped in your career?

My family has been extremely supportive in terms of my education and business. But when it comes to acting, they still have their doubts.

How do you choose a project?

I go for quality, rather than quantity. II have done short films such as Mirror and Fear of God. I recently shot for a web series too.

Whom do you look up to when it comes to your work?

I am a big fan of Meryl Steep and Julia Roberts. I watch their movies and learn. I read many books on acting.

What is your focus now as an actor?

My focus is more on OTT. I feel a lot of amazing content is being made for various OTT platforms and I would love to be part of some shows. It’s a medium that allows you to experiment as an actor.

How do you unwind?

Spending quality time with family and friends and going on a solo vacation are some of the things I do to refresh myself.

As a viewer what kind of genre would you prefer to watch and why?

I have been intrigued by the fantasy genre since childhood. I love magic, fairies, witches and the dreamy world.