'I have learnt a lot from Nishedh,' says actress Asheema Vardaan

Tell us about your show, MTV Nishedh 2?

MTV Nishedh 2 looks at relevant issues of the youth with acceptance and openness. I`m sure people will find a reflection of themselves and their social circles in our characters and relate to the challenges they face.

The show has a very bold concept. Please tell us what made you take up this show?

As an actor, an opportunity to be a part of a show that aims to empower the youth comes rarely and so I grabbed it when it came my way. We have to be bold if we want to normalise these topics and I have personally learnt a lot from this show, and hopefully people will too.

What is your opinion on these social issues/taboos?

I think removing stigmas and taboos is something that is long overdue. Since the topics that Nishedh covers are things that most of the people experience in their lives or have seen it happening, in my opinion, it is important to talk about them and spread awareness.

Tell us about your character…

Inaaya is a carefree, confident and fearless character. She is open minded and is never afraid to speak up her mind, whether it is against society or for her own betterment. The best part about Inaaya is that she knows how to say “no” when required but also be there for close ones when they are in difficult situations.

Do you connect with your character?

The main reason why I said yes to the show was because I could connect with Inaaya’s character. I am very much like Inaaya in real life too. I speak my heart out and put forth my opinions when it comes to social issues.

How do you handle social media trolls?

I don’t take these trolls seriously or give them any sort of importance because I know that they won’t have any other way to put across their thoughts. These things are short lived and they are actually just people trying to play mind games with you, so if you are strong enough, then it won’t bother you. I just ignore them.

Tell us about your future projects?

I can’t reveal much about that but definitely something bigger and better is going to happen and I am excited to see how that turns out.