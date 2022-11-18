Seen in several music videos, web series and TV shows, the Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala talks about her journey so far

How fruitful has 2022 been for you?

It has been very fruitful. My series Ratri Ke Yatri 2 released sometime back and I received a lot of appreciation. I have finished shooting for a short film, another web show and I am currently doing a new show. Health has been great too; I could not be more grateful.

What is your career goal now?

I just want to keep doing things that make me happy. Dance will always be my first love and I want more opportunities that will help me refine my craft.

What are your regrets?

I have no regrets at all. God has been very kind. I have had a wonderful 20 years in the industry and looking forward to 20 more years.

Being a fitness freak, how much effort do you put in on a day-to-day basis to stay in shape?

For me, fitness comes first. It is a part of my lifestyle. I am happiest when I’m active. Gym or outdoors, I love keeping fit.

What’s your mantra for mental happiness?

I treat myself with kindness. Taking care of my physical health improves my mental health. I like to surround myself with good people and travel often.

Any tips to handle trolls?

Trolls are just looking for attention. I pay no heed to them. They don’t bother me at all. In fact, I find them funny. I laugh over some of the comments.

How frequently do you and Parag (husband) go for a vacation?

We travel together at least two-three times a year. All work and no play makes us dull.

Any recent series that you liked?

I recently watched a quirky series titled Shameless and really enjoyed it.

If you have to rewrite your story, what would you like to change and why?

There is absolutely nothing I would like to change in my story. I am the hero of my story.