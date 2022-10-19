'I have the urge to learn,' says Amol Parashar

Are you under pressure as the new season of Tripling is about to release?

There is definitely pressure and also excitement. Then there is an advantage too. Tripling has a loyal audience.

What are the new things we can expect from your character this season?

There are more emotions in the story than before. The family members will be spending more time with one another and there will be tricky situations to deal with.

The show is about siblings. What is the importance of siblings in your life?

I have a sister. Sibling relationship is unique because we are connected by blood. Siblings can never fade away. There may be ups and downs but the bond is always there.

Any similarities between you and your character Chitvan?

Initially, I thought there were none but after playing this character for three seasons in six years, I have noticed few similarities. Like Chitvan, even Amol doesn’t want to be controlled by others and wants to make decisions on his own.

In the show the characters go on a trip. How important is travelling for you?

I have been travelling a lot because of my work, and I have tried to mix that with leisure a couple of times. This year I have started travelling only for leisure and that allows you to connect with a different world, culture.

As an actor what has been your greatest strength?

The urge to learn. There is no end to learning. There is always something new to do, and I have been enjoying doing that.

What process do you follow to update yourself?

I observe life and people around me. Acting is all about connecting with the right emotions. I read a lot of fiction books. And, of course, I watch a lot of films.

What do you want to learn at this phase of your career?

Filmmaking is something which I am very keen to learn. How to use the colour, the lenses; the nitty-gritty of filmmaking makes me curious.

What kind of roles you are looking at?

All kind of roles. My character’s contribution to the storyline should be important.

Who is your best critic?

I am my own best and worst critic. People close to me know that sometime I am very hard on myself. But I feel that’s also good because then I can extract better next time. Having said that I feel a balance is very important.