Akshay Dogra is currently seen as Kalyug in TV show Jai Hanuman. The actor shares his experience…

How did you get the role of Kalyug?

I wasn’t looking to do a mytho show, but the production house called and wanted me to test. I went for the experience, and somehow, everything just fell in place.

How much do you relate to your character?

It’s Kalyug! I don’t think anyone should relate to the character.

What was your reaction when you were offered this role?

I was a bit skeptical, having been away from television plus it was a mythological show, but the team was very sweet and put me at ease.

Unlike regular daily soaps, a mythological show requires more of an actor’s time and energy. What’s your viewpoint?

Portraying a mythological character is far more challenging than the suited-and-booted avatar on a daily soap.

What is the best compliment you’ve got for your look and role?

My son called me Loki. To be precise ‘local Loki’. I couldn’t stop laughing. It was kind of cool though.

Success and fame mean different to different people. What is your take on it?

As you spend time in this industry, you realise that one should take care of his or her mental health. Success and fame are byproducts. It’s good to be appreciated for your work and reap the benefits so that you are secure financially, but in this luck-driven field, you shouldn’t get attached.

Share an interesting fan experience.

Once I was walking out of a mobile store, a woman recognised me. She told me, ‘reveal your identity’. I did and then she went on to tell the whole shop who I was, what character I played in a particular series. People around me started taking selfies. It was an interesting experience.

What is happiness for Akshay Dogra?

I just try to stay balanced. But of course, the knowledge that there are ups and downs in life and acceptance of that makes life easy.