'I learn from characters I play,' says Jay Zaveri

How has been your journey in the industry so far?
I have been associated with the industry since 2018. I have done ads for renowned brands. When it comes to TV, I have done shows, including Meri Hanikark Biwi, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Ishq Main Marjawan and currently I am playing a part in Appnapan on Sony TV.
Talking about your current show, how much do you relate to your character in Appnapan?
The character has taught me so much. I was a little sceptical in the beginning. I am generally a quiet person. I can’t come up with instant jokes and I need my own time. I speak politely and respectfully.
What have been your learnings from the industry?
I learn from characters that I play. In the beginning I played a character in Sai Ram Maharaj. That character taught me so much. Usually, I was a little short tempered. After playing that character, I realised that I have to stay calm and composed and think before I say something. Somewhere knowingly or unknowingly, the characters that I have played became a part of me and so did their positive traits.
What kind of roles do you enjoy playing?
I want to explore all types of characters and roles. I am up for anything and everything. Give me creative roles where I can perform and I will make it a point to perform.
The entertainment industry is going through a revolutionary phase because of OTT. What do you have to say?
OTT platforms give tremendous scope to the new-age filmmakers and creators to show their talent.
If not an actor, what would you have been?
If not acting, I would be behind the camera as director.
What’s next on your wish list?
As an actor, I am greedy to do new characters. I have done the characters that were grey. Now, I am doing a comic character. Yes, I am looking forward to do characters of various shades.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...