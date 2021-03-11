'I learn from characters I play,' says Jay Zaveri

How has been your journey in the industry so far?

I have been associated with the industry since 2018. I have done ads for renowned brands. When it comes to TV, I have done shows, including Meri Hanikark Biwi, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Ishq Main Marjawan and currently I am playing a part in Appnapan on Sony TV.

Talking about your current show, how much do you relate to your character in Appnapan?

The character has taught me so much. I was a little sceptical in the beginning. I am generally a quiet person. I can’t come up with instant jokes and I need my own time. I speak politely and respectfully.

What have been your learnings from the industry?

I learn from characters that I play. In the beginning I played a character in Sai Ram Maharaj. That character taught me so much. Usually, I was a little short tempered. After playing that character, I realised that I have to stay calm and composed and think before I say something. Somewhere knowingly or unknowingly, the characters that I have played became a part of me and so did their positive traits.

What kind of roles do you enjoy playing?

I want to explore all types of characters and roles. I am up for anything and everything. Give me creative roles where I can perform and I will make it a point to perform.

The entertainment industry is going through a revolutionary phase because of OTT. What do you have to say?

OTT platforms give tremendous scope to the new-age filmmakers and creators to show their talent.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

If not acting, I would be behind the camera as director.

What’s next on your wish list?

As an actor, I am greedy to do new characters. I have done the characters that were grey. Now, I am doing a comic character. Yes, I am looking forward to do characters of various shades.