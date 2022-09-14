Madirakshi Mundle, who is playing Sita in the show 'Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo, talks about the show and her role

How did you bag the role of Sita?

Well, the team reached out saying the channel (Dangal TV) was very keen to cast me in the role of Sita. I was surprised by the way the role was offered and finalised. It is rare to accept a role without auditioning!

What’s the story of this show?

The story of this show is of Hanuman ji in kalyug.

Are you a ‘bhakt’ of Lord Hanuman in real life?

Yes, very much. I often visit Hanuman ji’s temple on Tuesday and Saturday.

How much do you relate to the character of Sita?

Strongly in a few ways; her immense patience and the fact that she genuinely cared about those around her a lot.

What kind of response are you getting for the role?

I have been bestowed with much love, affection and respect by the audiences. I consider it a matter of good fortune. I count all the compliments as blessings.

Daily soaps require more of an actor’s time and energy. What’s your viewpoint?

That’s true. Audiences expect a lot based on how they imagine these characters, who live and breathe in our culture, and the stories we hear all around us.

What are your key learnings from the entertainment industry?

Luck, destiny and never really knowing what’s next are the only constants. That said, once your destiny delivers you at some place it is up to you to work hard and deliver.

TV industry is very competitive. What do you have to say about it?

I think there are enough roles out there. Your efforts and the choices you make are, however, definitely important in the scheme of things.

What makes Madirakshi Mundle happy?

Taking each day as it comes seems to work for me. So, I stick to it. I live in the present and that makes me happy. Good vibes are important.

Don’t you want to explore other things?

I am open to OTT and even reality shows, but daily soaps on TV take most of the time. Also, I would be happy to consider a web series made for family audiences. It is pretty hard to find a show you can watch with all your family members.