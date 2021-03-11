Actor Nasirr Khan says his father, Johnny Walker, always encouraged him to follow his instinct. He talks about his dad and career

How will you sum up your career in television?

I have been fortunate to work in many prominent shows such as Aashirwad, Woh, Kkusum, Kabhi Aaye Na Judai, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and others. It has been a great journey on TV.

Tell us about your role in the current show Shubh Laabh—Aapkey Ghar Mein…

I’m playing Niranjan Toshniwal, the patriarch of the family, extremely hot-headed and dominating.

What is so special about your look in this show?

The dresses are simple and there is no make-up, so it takes two minutes for me to get ready!

After being a part of the industry for years, what do you think are the plus and minus points?

The pluses are that you can get regular work till a very old age. The minuses are the long working hours and the fact that the sets are far away.

What changes do you find in the industry over the years?

There have been a lot of good and many bad changes from when I started in 1995. But I look at only the positives and that is why I’m still here, enjoying myself every day. Now there are more avenues; your age, shape, size or colour don’t matter much. If you are good and fit the character, you will get work.

Talking about your father, the legendary Johnny Walker, what advice did he give you when you were joining the industry?

The best advice he gave me was that he didn’t give me any advice. I guess I learnt a lot by just being his son. I heard him say so many things to others that when my turn came, I already knew the answers. Therefore, I have no regrets or complaints.

Who is your inspiration in Bollywood and why?

Of course, my father. Not only has he guided me as a parent, but also through the kind of career that he had. All the achievements he got and how easily he left it all to get peace in his life. I don’t think any other actor has done that. He not only left acting, he left the industry when he was at his peak.

If not an actor what would you have been and why?

I can’t think of anything else, I guess it was not my choice, but destiny.