'I look out for complex roles'

What prompted you to take up this series?

Every project has its novelty, which differentiates it from the rest. I always look out for a character, which has a lot of depth. The story of Aar Ya Paar has many layers.

Tell us about your role.

I play a character called Pulappa about which I can’t disclose much. All I can say is it’s an enigmatic character and people will be confused about his true nature.

How do you approach a new role?

First and foremost, I read the script properly. I am dyslexic, so I can’t read digitally; the script has to be handwritten in a hard copy. And, I read it only once to know everything about the story. So, when I reach the sets, I am aware of everything.

Do you ever feel there will be a dearth of roles for you?

We all want work. Yes, there is a concern about not getting the right role. And, I feel there are so many characters in this world. I feel more people should see my work and there should be more roles for me.

There was a time when you used to mentor actors. Do you still do that?

Yes, I have mentored actors like Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra and others. If I have time, I like doing that. But I came to Mumbai to act in movies. I do share my suggestions and give advice if someone approaches me.

You have been around for long but in the last two years you got all the right attention. How does it feel?

People notice you when you have a body of work. I have worked in films like Monsoon Wedding and Black Friday. From Criminal Justice to Undekhi to Rocket Boys, I have played well defined roles and that’s the reason I got all the attention in the last two years.

With so much knowledge, would you like to write or direct in future?

I am not a good writer, but I have so many ideas in my mind. And in future I have plans to direct.

Do you see an actor in your kids?

My son, who is 17, is a pianist and a footballer too. My daughter is 12 and she is a footballer too. I never pressurise them for studies also. Time will decide.

How do you unwind?

When I am at home, I take charge of the kitchen, from breakfast to dinner. I just love cooking. My kids are also a big fan of my culinary skills.

What’s on your bucket list?

I love phonetics and I don’t want to restrict myself to Hindi films. I would like to expand my acting in other languages and be recognised globally.