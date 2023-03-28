Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens love letter for Jacqueline Fernandez from jail

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a romantic letter for actress Jacqueline Fernandez from jail. Sukesh has been arrested for Rs 200 crore laundering case and actress Jacqueline’s name also came under scanner after the former was caught. It is alleged that the actress was also involved with the conman. The case is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate. However, Sukesh has declared his love for Jacqueline in yet another letter that has recently been making the rounds in the media.
Sukesh wrote in the letter, “My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don’t need proof and that’s all that matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my bottabomma.”
He added, “You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may. Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you.”
